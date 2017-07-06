HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 7

CANO EXHIBIT – 5-8 p.m. Opening reception for the art exhibit by Christine Heller showing “NYS Suffragettes – Centennial Anniversary”, drawings & lithographs; Pooh Kaye showing “Clapper Lake Landscapes”, ink washes & animation; and Sarah Nguyen “Cave Dwellers”, paintings & paper cuttings. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.canoneonta.org/event/art-exhibit-christine-heller-pooh-kaye-sarah-nguyen/?instance_id=789

FABULOUS FRIDAY – 6-8:30 p.m. Come out for a 2-part show. Bring the kids for a fun audience participation, magic and more. Stay for hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s performed by Oneonta native Mary-Anne Ferree and her husband Ken. Includes Strawberry Shortcake served by the Oneonta History Center, and a chicken wing contest. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/oneontafabulousfridays/

COMEDY PERFORMANCE – 3-4 p.m. Sylvia Fletcher, world renowned actress/ventriloquest/comedian, dazzles with unforgettable characters, voice illusions, and inanimate objects. Bring the kids to experience this world of comedy. For 4-12 year olds. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

FLOW YOGA – 4-5:30 p.m. Practice with certified instructor, Katie Lishansky. Welcoming all skill levels to learn the benefits of Vinyasa Flow Yoga. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

THEATER – 7 p.m. Local children perform James and the Giant Peach. Based on the story by Roald Dahl. Admission, $5. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

SUPER Y GLOW RUN – 7:30 p.m. Run/Walk a half mile course dressed as your favorite super hero, or wearing glowing attire, or both. Fee, $13.70. 6th Ward Playground off River St., Oneonta. www.eventbrite.com/e/super-y-glow-run-tickets-34885953827

