HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23

ARCHAEOLOGY DAY – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get the kids out for a day learning about pre-history, fossils, artifacts, and more while having fun in the dirt with the Oneonta World of Learning. Pine Lake Environmental Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Rd., Oneonta. www.digdirtday.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 p.m. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

ROBOTICS CAMP – Last day to send application for week long camp for students entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade to learn how to build robotic devices. Fee, $100. Oneonta City School District Offices, 31 Center St., Oneonta. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2015/07/13/4-h-lego-robotics-camp

SPORTS CENTER ACTIVITIES – 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Children are welcome to play games, go bowling, swim in the new pool, climb the rock wall, and have fun in the fitness game room. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Free for members and non-members. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Check www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/ for details.

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

