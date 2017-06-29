HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 30

LASER TAG– 8:30 p.m. Play Laser tag with Bases, Powerups, and Large-scale team oriented game play. Admission $10. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/tdlasertag/

FREE HEALTH SCREENING – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Get tested for HIV. It’s free, fast, and confidential. Family Planning of South Central NY, 37 Dietz St., Oneonta. fpscny.org

HOME GAME – 5 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

FAMILY FLOAT NIGHT – 6:45-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the floats and spend an evening in the pool with your family. Admission, $5 public, $18, family. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

