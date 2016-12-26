HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DEC. 26



OPEN GAMING – 2-8 p.m. Play war games, free. Includes Age of Sigmar, W40K, Kill Teams, Arena Rex, Gorechosen. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St, Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

OPEN PLAY – 5-8 p.m. Play Star Wars: Imperial Assault. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St, Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777. Info, www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html





