12/26/2016
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for MONDAY, DEC. 26

It's Open Play at Serenity Hobbies

OPEN GAMING – 2-8 p.m. Play war games, free. Includes Age of Sigmar, W40K, Kill Teams, Arena Rex, Gorechosen. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St, Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

OPEN PLAY – 5-8 p.m. Play Star Wars: Imperial Assault. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St, Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777. Info, www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

 

