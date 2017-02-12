HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEB. 13

FISHING TIPS – 7 p.m. Meeting of the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited where Tom Trelease presents “All the Secrets you need to catch bass on Otsego & Canadarago Lakes.” Inlcudes demonstrations of best rigs, lures, and baits. Includes spin and fly fishing. The Plains, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. Info, dplummer@stny.rr.com

WORKSHOP – 1-3 p.m. Guest speaker Richard Giles, Delaware county and proprietor of Lucky Dog Good Hub in Hamden, presents on the opportunities offered by his business, The Lucky Dog Food Hub, and the logistics behind it. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand St., Cobleskill. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org events or call (518)234-4303

COOKING CLASS – 11 a.m.-Noon. Learn how to cook a healthy meal. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand Street, Suite 1, Cobleskill. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/02/13/healthy-meals-for-your-family-classes

OPEN PLAY – 3:30-7:30 p.m. Work on your 3-D Print designs. NY Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

OPEN MIC – 9 p.m. Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/Black-Oak-Tavern-488508661211560/

