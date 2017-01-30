HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JAN. 30

DIGITAL LITERACY – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Is it real or is it fake? Learn how to evaluate news and information in the digital age. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

CITRUS SALE – Last day to order California large navel oranges or Florida Pink seedless grapefruit, 21 for $10. Pickup February 15-16. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St, Oneonta. To order call (607)432-4102 or (607)431-9020

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.