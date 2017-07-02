HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 3

BOAT PARADE – 3 p.m. Decorate your boat and sail, motor, paddle, or whatever from 3 mile point to Lake Front Park. Decorate boats anyway you want. All entries are welcome at any point. Enter the contest at 3 mile point. Spectators can view from Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. Contact Wayne Bunn (518)542-6630 or visit otsegolakeassociation.org

BOAT PARADE – 6-7:15 p.m. Show your boat in its Patriotic glory and then view the fireworks after. Meet at the New York State Boat Launch, 135 Denison Rd., Richfield Springs. www.canadaragolake.com

FIREWORKS – 9:30-10 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July with an amazing show above Canadarago Lake. www.canadaragolake.com

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with a live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per session. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718 or visit carriagehouseartstudio.com/classes/figure-drawing/

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Jamestown Jammers. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.