HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAR. 20

By: Larissa Ryan  03/19/2017  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAR. 20

Eat Spaghetti, Support Scouts 

14-19eventspageSPAGHETTI DINNER – 5-7 p.m. Homemade dinner to support the Boy Scouts. Cost, $10 adults, $8 children. Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main St, Cooperstown. Info, Maria Deysenroth mariadeysenroth@yahoo.com

OPEN PLAY – 3:30-7:30 p.m. Work on your 3-D Print designs. NY Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

BEEF & PORK CUTTING 2.0 – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Meat cutting seminar for producers to hone their skills. Thru Thurs. Final in a new series of meat production classes being offered by SUNY Cobleskill faculty and specialist from the Harvest New York program of Cornell Cooperative Extension. SUNY Cobleskill new meat laboratory, College Center for Agriculture and Natural Resources. Info, registration, Linda Serdy, (518) 255-5528, SerdyML@cobleskill.edu

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

Tell Us What You Think