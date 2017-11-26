HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOV. 27

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. In conjunction with in school showings, the community is invited to this showing of “Chasing the Dragon,” followed by a Q&A session with LEAF. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. Call 607-547-8181 www.cooperstowncs.org/opiod-assemblies-chasing-the-dragon-screening-rescheduled/#.WhRKaVWnGUk

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718.

POETRY WORKSHOP – 1:30-3 p.m. Write poetry, songs with John Michael Zov. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435, e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LEGOS – 3-4 p.m. Play with the library’s lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

YARN WORKSHOP – 5-6:30 p.m. Work with instructor Tori to create something for yourself or loved one. All skill levels welcome! Create mittens, hats, more. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777

