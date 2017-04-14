HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 15

EASTER EGG HUNT – 10 a.m. Lots of eggs, prizes, raffles, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Great fun for the kids at Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd, Cooperstown. Info, hydehall.org or call (607) 547-5098

EASTER BUNNY EXPRESS – 1 p.m. Hop aboard the train with the Easter Bunny and friends. Cost, $20 adults, $19 seniors, $17 children, children 3 and under ride free. Free snacks and refreshments for all. Milford Depot, 136 E. Main St., Milford. Info, call (607)432-2429 or visit www.lrhs.com

BAKE SALE – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Support the ABC Dream team, members of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association, in their trip to the National Finals to represent the NE in reigning and horsemanship competition in Oklahoma. Outside TJMaxx, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Info, www.gofundme.com/abc-trip-to-national-finals

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

]COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring the kids to meet the lambs, baby bunnies, and chicks at the Easter Farmyard Nursery. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

EGG DECORATING – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free workshop with artist Rita Seiko Payne. Create colorful tie die eggs for Easter. Riverwood, 88 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/The.Riverwood.Otter/

GARDENING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Learn how your garden can get a jump on the growing season through hot frame gardening. You will construct a frame to take home and then learn to set it up with the museums own frames. Cost, $30 members, $40 non-members, $25 juniors. Hot-frame kit, $55. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org

EASTER EGG HUNT – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Indoor egg hunt for all children aged 0-11. Raffle for prizes, and an everyone can take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket and camera. Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta. Info, (607)432-8600 or visit www.facebook.com/Bookhout-Funeral-Home-134554879930024/

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS – Noon-4 p.m. Fun for the whole family. Children 10 an under take photos with the Easter bunny. Cost, $8. Please bring non-perishable food donations to Help Stomp Out Hunger. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

EASTER EVENTS – Noon-1 p.m. Includes an Easter Egg Hunt, Face Painting at Pioneer Park, Snacks at the Tunnicliff, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz will be announcing. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, contact Rich McCaffery richcooperstown@gmail.com or call 547-5256 or visit richcooperstown.org/easter-in-cooperstown/

DRAWING WORKSHOP – 1-4 p.m. Begin your “Journey into Drawing” with Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego counties. Materials free. All skill levels welcome. Registration preferred. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Poet, speed writer, novelist, or short story writer. Come practice your writing in the format of NaNoWriMo at your pace. Share if you want. Led by Jen Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/

THEATER – 2 p.m. “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” by William Shakespeare. The classic story of mistaken identity and love is adapted by the Hartwick College Theater Arts Department to the setting of a 1980s night club. Admission, $5 students, $10 public. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info/reservations, call (607)431-4227 or email theatre@hartwicki.edu. Additional info, Alyssa Fox at foxa@hartwick.edu

FOR-DO BOOK CLUB – 4-7 p.m. Feel like you don’t read enough, come to this book club. The group votes on the book to be read. At The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

THEATER – 8 p.m. “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” by William Shakespeare. The classic story of mistaken identity and love is adapted by the Hartwick College Theater Arts Department to the setting of a 1980s night club. Admission, $5 students, $10 public. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info/reservations, call (607)431-4227 or email theatre@hartwicki.edu. Additional info, Alyssa Fox at foxa@hartwick.edu

