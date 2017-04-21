HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 22

INTERFAITH COMMUNITY GATHERING – 3 p.m. Program titled “With Malice Toward Non: Honoring America’s Legacy of Religious Inclusion.” Affirming America’s principles of democracy, religious freedom, compassion, and unity for people of all faiths. Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, Ken Sider, ksider@hotmail.com or visit www.templebetheloneonta.org/2017/04/with-malice-toward-none/

EARTH FESTIVAL – 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 13th annual festival featuring interactive exhibits, activities, vendors, and entertainment. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St, Milford. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival-2017/

SUNY-O JAZZ FESTIVAL – All day. 8th annual festival brings together ensembles from schools from across the northeast including middle school, high school, and collegiate level. Featured artist is Ray Vega performing at 4:30 p.m. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Info, Michael Ferrucci, Jazz Appreciation Society President, (315)360-3501 or email mferrucci16@gmail.com

TROLLEY EXHIBIT – Last day of the history exhibit “Oneonta’s Tolley Line: The Southern New York Railway.” Greater Oneonta historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontahistory.org

GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – 9 a.m. 225 gymnasts from across New York State meet to show thier skills. SUNY Oneonta. Info, call Oneonta YMCA (607)432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org/programs_pages/gymnastics/ymca-nys-gymnastics-championships.html

CEMETERY CLEAN-UP – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your rakes, tarps, and anything else to get the dead leaves and sticks out of the cemetery. Brookside Cemetery, Gilbertsville. Info, call 783-2445

PARK CLEANUP – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Help get the park ready for spring this Earth day. All are welcome. Refreshments will be provided. Copes Corners Park, 620 NY-51, Gilbertsville. Info, bralbag@gmail.com

BOOK SIGNING – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Author of memoir “Do It Right” covering his experiences from WWII thru his job as a milk inspector, Pete Martin will be available to talk and autograph his books. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Info, www.flycreekcidermill.com/do-it-right-book-signing-pete-martin-local-fly-creeker

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION – 9 a.m.-Noon. Enjoy food sampling, live music, a raffle, entertainment for the kids and a first look at new products at The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/greenearthhealthfoodmarket/

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER – 9 a.m.-Noon. Caring for a young child or expecting one. Come meet professionals and community service organizations to learn more. Includes free infant CPR classes, and health & safety presentations. Fox care, 1 Fox Care Dr., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

LIFEGUARD COURSE – 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Recertification course. Member $132, Public $185. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org

EARTH FESTIVAL – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with a movie night, a bird walk, yoga, eco-art, and a keynote speaker on climate change. There will be opportunities to recycle. Milford Central School, 42 W Main St, Milford. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival-2017/ or call (607)547-4488

NETWORKING – 11-11:45 a.m. Join the Young Professionals Network for a mixer. Bring comfortable shoes and be prepared for a light workout followed by a lunch at the Green Earth. Process CrossFit, 174 Roundhouse Rd., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

CIDER RUN – 10 a.m. 10k and 5k run, 5k walk to benefit Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Starting from the Fly Creek Cider Mill. 288 Goose St, Fly Creek. Info, theciderrun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=4817

EARTH DAY PROGRAM – 10 a.m.-Noon. Presentation “Climate Change: How we got here, where we’re going, and what we can do about it” by Dr. Kevin Schultz, Assistant Professor of Physics in the Johnston Science Center at Hartwick College. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

GREAT AMERICAN POETS – Noon-5 p.m. Celebrate the Poetry of Elizabeth Bishop for National Poetry month. Will include a free workshop, panel discussion, and readings of Bishops work and others. Bright Hill Community Library, 94 Chruch St., Treadwell. Info, www.brighthillpress.org/brighthillpresshome.html

FAMILY CRAFT TIME – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Celebrate Earth day by creating something new using items you have found. Cooperstown Village Library. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. “Eugene Onegin.” The Met streaming live in HD. Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Cost $18/seniors, $20/adults, 10/students. Season pass $200. Box Office: (607) 431-2080, foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

DRAWING WORKSHOP – 1-4 p.m. Begin your “Journey into Drawing” with Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego counties. Materials free. All skill levels welcome. Registration preferred. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

PROM FASHION SHOW – 1:30 -4:30 p.m.Find your perfect look for prom with these dresses, accessories, hair stylists, and make-up artists. Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/oneontabusinesswomansclub/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Poet, speed writer, novelist, or short story writer. Come practice your writing in the format of NaNoWriMo at your pace. Share if you want. Led by Jen Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/

AUTHOR – 2-4 p.m. Daniel Jude Miller reads from his Children’s books “Everybody Wake Up!” to “Monsters In Manhattan.” The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

THEATER – 2 p.m. “Peter and the Starcatcher” presented by SUNY Oneonta. Tells the backstory of JM Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’ as imagined by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Info, oneonta.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

MUSIC – 3:30 p.m. The Binghamton Morris men and friends welcome spring back to the northeast with a live performance. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/binghamton.morris/

FOR-DO BOOK CLUB – 4-7 p.m. Feel like you don’t read enough, come to this book club. The group votes on the book to be read. At The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

MUSIC – 5:30 p.m. The Binghamton Morris men and friends welcome spring back to the northeast with a live performance. Empire House, 136 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Info, www.facebook.com/binghamton.morris/

GOODS & SERVICES AUCTION – 5:30 p.m. Live and silent auctions for vacation getaways, a canoe, jewelry, baked goods, framed art work, and much more. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, uuso.org or email uuso@uuso.org or call (607)432-3491

COFFEE HOUSE – 7-9 p.m. Celebrate the birthday of greats like Jack Nicholson and Vladimir Lenin by listening, meeting new friends, or even performing. All kinds and persuasions are welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Info, call (315)858-2523

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present “Mom’s Gift.” A comedy about the ghost of the Mother trying to earn her wings as one by one, the family secrets come out. Tickets, $18, $15 seniors. Preceded by optional dinner theater for $42, $39 seniors. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Info, catskillplayers.org

