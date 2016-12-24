HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DEC. 24

Christmas Eve

Chanukah begins at sundown.

CHRISTMAS DINNER – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Annual Friends of Christmas dinner. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Onoenta. Info, Ann Steen 432-1283 or Kelly Ahlqvist 432-1871

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 6:45 p.m. Includes a Living Nativity scene. Main St. Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. Info, msbchurch.org/ or call 607-432-5712

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. Family Service with Childrens pageant followed by Christmas Tea and Candlelight service at 10. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Onoenta. Info, firstumc-oneonta.org

COOP FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pioneer Alley (behind Key Bank), rain or shine. Info, (607) 547-6195, www.otsego2000.org

COOPERSTOWN SANTA – 1-4 p.m.Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 3 p.m. Family Eucharist St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.stjamesoneonta.org or call (607)432-1458

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 4 p.m. Family Service with Carols, a Pageant, and Communion. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Info, www.christchurchcooperstown.org

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 4:45 p.m. Carol Sing followed by candlelight worship and pageant. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-Cooperstown-NY-42793051908/ or call (607)547-8401.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. Service of Las Posadas. United Methodist Church of Cooperstown, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Info, call (607)547-9540.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. Candlelight Carols & Lessons with Rev. Joseph Perdue, Pastor. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/ or call (607)547-9371

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. First United Presbyterian Church, 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7:30 p.m. The Catholic Community of St. Mary, 39 Walnut St., Onoenta. Info, stmarysoneonta.org or call (607)432-3920

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 9:30 p.m. Pre-service concert followed by Candlelight service with carols, choir, and communion.. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Info, www.christchurchcooperstown.org

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 10 p.m. Candlelight worship with Rev. Elsie A. Rhodes, Pastor. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-Cooperstown-NY-42793051908/ or call (607)547-8401.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 10:30 p.m. Service of Carols followed by Festival of Choral Eucharist. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.stjamesoneonta.org or call (607)432-1458

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 11 p.m. Candlelight service. United Methodist Church of Cooperstown, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Info, call (607)547-9540.

