HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEB. 18

POLAR BEAR JUMP – 12:30 p.m. Come spectate on people jumping in a freezing lake to support local children, individuals, and organizations in need. Goodyear Lake, Outside Portlandville, St. Hwy. 28, Oneonta. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/goodyear-lake-22nd-annual-polar-bear-jump

FROZEN TOE RACE – 10:30 a.m. 5 Mile race held regardless of weather conditions. Entry, $35. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

PERFORMANCE – 7:30 p.m. Local and regional talent perform Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” Ballroom Gallery of the Cooperstown Art Association, Cooperstown Village Library. Info, www.cooperstownart.com/special-events.html or call (607)547-9777

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

CULTURAL AWARENESS – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Heritage Leadership Training Seminar. Registration required. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, Harry Matthews Matthewsh@hartwick.edu

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

SEED CATALOG WORKSHOP – 10:30 a.m.-Noon Master Gardener Volunteers, Ann Walton and Carol Phelps, teach how to sort through your seed catalogs. Learn what to order, how much, and where from. Cost, Free. Pre-register by Feb. 16. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center-Otsego, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/02/18/making-sense-of-seed-catalogs-workshop

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Park will provide snow tube with $5 tubing fee. No charge to enter park. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/snow-tubing-glimmerglass-state-park

HOT MEAL PROGRAM – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.firstumc-oneonta.org

FAMILY FILM – 12:30-3 p.m. Showing “The Good Dinosaur.” Village Meeting room, Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Poet, speed writer, novelist, or short story writer. Come practice your writing in the format of NaNoWriMo at your pace. Share if you want. Led by Jen Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/

HISTORY PRESENTATION – 2 p.m. Jim Loudon speaks on the nearly 100 year history of trolleys in Oneonta and Otsego County. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontahistory.orgor call (607)432-0960

SEWING WORKSHOP – 2-5 p.m. Beginner or intermediate, come learn sewing machine parts, safety, what to put in your sewing box, and practice sewing. Registration limited to 6 per class unless your bring your own sewing machine. Fee covers material, Beginner $7, Intermediate $12. Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/02/18/4-h-sewing-clinic

ACTIVISM 101 – 3-6 p.m. Learn about effective activism in a workshop, discussion, and a Q&A session with experience activists. Hosted by the Women’s March. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave, Oneonta. Info, emoshercampoli@gmail.com or visit uuso.org

DANCE SERIES – 7 p.m. Wintertime cabin fever dance series featuring Becca Frame and The Tall Boys. $5 at door. Must be over 21. Red Shed Brewery, 817 Butter Bowl Rd., Cherry Valley. Info, www.redshedbrewingcompany.com

TRIVIA NIGHT – 7 p.m. Jeopardy style game open to all ages. Theme: Arts & Culture. Fenimore Art Museum Auditorium, 5798 NY-80, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/fenimore/programs/special_events

