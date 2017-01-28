HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JAN. 28

DOG COMPETITION – 10:30 a.m. Check out the Fido Fest Dog show where dogs and their owners compete for titles in categories like best trick, waggiest tail, and best mirror image. Part of the Winter Carnival Festivities. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, susquehannaanimalshelter.org/category/events/

WINTERFEST – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Stay warm and have fun with outdoor activities like sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing,campfires and more. Cost, free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Info, www.cabinfeverwinterfest.com

CABIN FEVER FILM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. “The Jungle Book” (1967). Refreshments available with proceeds benefiting Susquehanna animal Shelter. Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, baseballhall.org/events/cabin-fever-2017

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Village Meeting Room, Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring your quilts to register for the Fenimore Quilt Club Show. One day only. Info, www.cooperstownart.com

SEWING DAY – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Help make feminine hygiene products to help low-income girls stay in school. First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St., Unadilla. Info, (607)643-8209

HOT MEAL PROGRAM – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.firstumc-oneonta.org

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Park will provide snow tube with $5 tubing fee. No charge to enter park. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/snow-tubing-glimmerglass-state-park

MEETING – 7 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Fly Creek Methodist Church, 811 Cty. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Info, fcahs.org

PLAY READING – 7:30 p.m. Free reading of T.S. Eliot’s “Murder In The Cathedral.” 18 local performers to participate. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Hobart. Info, www.hobartbookvillage.com

