HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAR. 25

WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn about plants and how to create natural remedies from your spice rack or what’s in your backyard. Registration required. Cost, members $40, non-members $50, juniors $30. Materials included. In the Creamery Classroom, The Farmers’ Museum. Info, (607) 547-1461, www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/americana_academy_workshop_balms_salves

PLAY READING – 6:30 p.m. Reading of “SAPE” by local playwright Karen Butler. Fenimore Art Museum Auditorium, 5798 NY-80, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BENEFIT CONCERT – 7-10 p.m. Oneonta group “Heaven’s Back Door” plays to support the Wounded Warrior Project. Anthony Wahl of Wahl to Wahl Auto will be bartending 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts 4 p.m. All tips support the Wounded Warriors. Reservation suggested. No cover charge. The Elm Inn, 104 E Main St, Milford. Info, (607)286-9525.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org/

POP-UP SHOP – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Browse our large variety of items or become a vendor. Refreshments available. The Carriage House Event Center, 790 Southside Dr., Oneonta. Info, tenfoldplus@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/tenfoldplus/

WINTER TREE ID – 9:30-11:30 a.m. Take a hike with Director Jeff O’Handley to see if you can tell your Ash trees from your Elderberries without the leaves. Free and open to the public. Meet at Thayer’s Farm Upland Interperative Center, 7027 State Highway 80, Springfield. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/winter-tree-id-hike/ or call (607) 547-4488

PERFORMANCE – 9:30 a.m. 50 min interactive family performance by Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. includes introduction and demonstrations of string instruments, sing-alongs, and an ‘instrument petting zoo.” Wright/Wilber National Bank Atrium, 5458 St. Hwy. 7, Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

STRINGS – 10:30 a.m. 50 min interactive family performance by Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. Includes introduction and demonstrations of string instruments, sing-alongs, and an ‘instrument petting zoo.” Wright/Wilber National Bank Atrium, 5458 State Highway 7, Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

MINDFULNESS SEMINAR – 10 a.m. Parents and the community are invited to learn about the benefits of mindfulness for reducing stress and increasing emotional regulation, attention, and awareness in adults and children. Presented by Marilyn Webb Neagley, founder of a mindfulness based program in South Burlington, Vt., schools. Event is free and open to the public. The Leo Club will be offering free baby-sitting. Cooperstown High School Auditorium. Registration/Info, (607)547-8181

PTA CRAYON CARNIVAL –11 a.m.-3 p.m. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave, Cooperstown. Info, www.cooperstowncs.org

HOT MEAL PROGRAM – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.firstumc-oneonta.org

OPERA DISCUSSION – 11:30 a.m. Learn about the opera, “Indomeneo,” that established Mozart’s reputation with member of the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival members Thomas Simpson and Abby Kreh Gibson. Production room, Foothills Performing Arts Center. Info, foothillspac.org

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. “Idomeneo.” The Met streaming live in HD. Cost $18/seniors, $20/adults, 10/students. Season pass $200. Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Box Office, (607) 431-2080, foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

HEAD START FUNDRAISER – 1-4 p.m. Enjoy Zumba, a Chinese Auction, and various other activities and vendors while supporting the Head Start program of Morris so they can give their kids a great end of the year. Zumba, $10 adult, $5 student. Auction tickets, $1 for 1, $5 for 6, $10 for arms length. Morris Central School Gym, 65 Main St., Morris. Info, pepper7512@yahoo.com

DRAWING WORKSHOP – 1-4 p.m. Begin your “Journey into Drawing” with Friend of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego counties. Materials are free. All skill levels welcome. Registration preferred. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LEGO – 1-2:30 p.m. Create something special with your family and the expanded Lego set and meet someone special. Cooperstown Village Library. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Poet, speed writer, novelist, or short story writer. Come practice your writing in the format of NaNoWriMo at your pace. Share if you want. Led by Jen Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/

FOR-DO BOOK CLUB – 4-7 p.m. Group reading followed by discussion. The group votes on the book to be read. For anyone who doesn’t read enough. At The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

SHELTER DOCUMENTARY – 5:30-8 p.m. The Susquehanna Animal Shelter’s 100th Anniversary Documentary “The Other Side of The Kennel: A Look Inside The SAS” premiers. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Info, susquehannaanimalshelter.org/

THEME NIGHT – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Teens can participate in mini “Minute to Win it” themed challenges. Oneonta YMCA Gymnasium, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.familyrn.org

PERFORMANCE – 6 p.m. Singing impressionist, Eric Kearnes, entertains the audience with the voices of Neil Diamond, Dean Martin, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and many more. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Info, www.voicesoflegends.com/ShowSchedule.html

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Student Theater club production of “Eurydice.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. “Dress For Success,” a clothing themed performance by the Fly Creek Philharmonic. Features comedy and songs both well know, like “Rag Doll” by the Four Seasons, and less well known, like “Clothesline Ballet” by Fats Waller. Fly Creek United Methodist Church 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek. Tickets available at Riverwood Gifts, Cooperstown and the Fly Creek General Store.

