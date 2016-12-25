HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 8:30 a.m. The Catholic Community of St. Mary, 39 Walnut St., Onoenta. Info, stmarysoneonta.org or call (607)432-3920

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 9 a.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Info, www.christchurchcooperstown.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.stjamesoneonta.org or call (607)432-1458

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 10 a.m. 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/ or call (607)547-9371

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 10:30 a.m. United Methodist Church of Cooperstown, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Info, call (607)547-9540.

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 10:30 a.m. The Catholic Community of St. Mary, 39 Walnut St., Onoenta. Info, stmarysoneonta.org or call (607)432-3920

YU-GI-OH TOURNAMENT – Noon-4 p.m. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St., Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

GAMING EVENT – 1-4 p.m. Pokemon Juniors League. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St., Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

GAMING EVENT – 5-9 p.m. Star Wars: Edge of the Empire. Serenity Hobbies, 254 Main St., Oneonta. Info, serenityhobbies.com

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.