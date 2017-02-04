HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEB. 5

CHILI BOWL FUNDRAISER – Noon-4 p.m. Opportunity for amateur and professional chefs to compete. Also a showcase for area potters and bowl decorator. Fees support the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.canoneonta.org/events/chili-bowl/

BENEFIT RIDE – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Come out and ride for 90 minutes to benefit Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care. $10 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com or call Amy Porter (607)547-2800 ext. 129

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Park will provide snow tube with $5 tubing fee. No charge to enter park. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/snow-tubing-glimmerglass-state-park

QUILT SHOW – Noon. Susquehanna Valley Quilters present their handmade quilts, aprons, and purses. Thru Feb. 18. Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.canoneonta.org/event/quilt-show-2017/?instance_id=703

SNOWSNAKES – Spend an afternoon playing a traditional Native American winter game. No experience needed. A warming hut will be available. Program is free. SUNY Oneonta College Camp, Upper East Street in the Town of Oneonta. One mile from the intersection of East Street & Bugbee Road. Info, 436-3455

