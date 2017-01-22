HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JAN. 22

PUBLIC FORUM – 1 p.m. Share your thoughts on how the $10 million Downtown Revitalization plan should take advantage of the cities history to contribute to economic development. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm#More

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Park will provide snow tube with $5 tubing fee. No charge to enter park. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/snow-tubing-glimmerglass-state-park

CHICKEN & BISCUIT BENEFIT – Noon. Benefits Firefighter Tim West, Sec. Lt. in Hartwick Emergency Squad who is ill at this time. By donation – Until food or people run out! Hartwick Fire Dept. Company #1, Hartwick. Info, Caren Kelsey, (607)-293-7530, Deb Clegg, (607) 293-6135.

THEATER – 2 p.m. Stuff of Dreams presents “Never Too Late.” Tickets @ Green Toad Book store or by calling (607)432-5407. Cost $15 adult, $12 senior and students, and $10 children 12 and under. Production Center of Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta.

LIBRARY LECTURE – Panel discussion on the impact of arts on the local economy. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar —Cancelled

