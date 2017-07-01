HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 2

CONCERT – 5 p.m. Come enjoy food and refreshments by the Cooperstown Rotary club. The concert by the Cooperstown Community Band starts at 8 p.m. and is followed by the Independence Day fireworks at Dusk. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown.

FIREWORKS – 6 p.m. View the Fourth of July Fireworks, enjoy free ice cream donated by Stewarts, live music, and lawn games for the kids. Feel free to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy in the garden. Suggested donation $5 per person/$20 per family. Children 14 and under, free. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. otsegolandtrust.org or call (607)547-2236

FREEDOM SPEECH – Noon. Listen to Frederick Douglas’ famous “History is a Weapon” speech about what freedom means to a slave as performed by one of the Templeton Players. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Abolition-Movement

TRUNK SHOW – 12:30-1:30 p.m. See Saturday Listing.

FILM SCREENING – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Best Years of Our Lives,” (1946) directed by William Wyler. Follow three WWII Veterans as they adjust to civilian life in a forever changed society. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/Sunday-Matinee

ANTI-RENT WAR VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. The Templeton players perform short vignettes portraying historical events, characters, and folklore. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/antirent_war_vignette

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.