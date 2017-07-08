HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 9

PADDLE & PULL – 1-3 p.m., Bring your Canoe or Kayak and enjoy a leisurely paddle on Goodyear Lake. OCCA has been working to remove invasive Water Chestnuts and now you can enjoy the benefits. If you find any stumps, OCCA will pull them up. Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meeting at the Portlandville Fishing Access site on Rt. 28. occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-pull-goodyear-lake-2/

SW BIRTHDAY – 1-3 p.m. Celebrate the 30th birthday of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum. Features “Remembrances” by the Friends of Swart-Wilcox, music by Kathy Shimberg and Local Seisiun Trio, and a birthday cake. Free and open to the public with informal tours. Bring your own lawn chair. Swart-Wilcox House, Junction of Wilcox Ave. & Henry St., Oneonta. swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

TOUR DE FRENCH FRY – 9 a.m. Ride your bike on either the 23.5 mile route or the 40.5 mile route and then watch stage 9 of the Tour de France with your biking friends. Enjoy food and drinks while also raising money for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Tryon Inn, 124 Main St., Cherry Valley.

HISTORY FAIR – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy the Middlefield Historical Community Day featuring craft vendor, hot food & bake sale, live music, and tours of the School House Museum with Historical artifacts on display. Also, enter a decorated sheet cake into the contest by 1 p.m. Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, Co. Hwy. 35, Middlefield. www.middlefieldhistorical.org

FREEDOM SPEECH – Noon. Listen to Frederick Douglas’ famous “History is a Weapon” speech about what freedom means to a slave as performed by one of the Templeton Players. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Abolition-Movement

TRUNK SHOW – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presenting “Box and Cox” (1847) by John Madison Morton and performed by some of the best actors in our area. On the Tavern Green at The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Trunk-Shows

THEATER – 2 p.m. Local teens perform Legally Blonde the Musical. Based on the hit film. Admission, $5. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

ANTI-RENT WAR VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. The Templeton players perform short vignettes portraying historical events, characters, and folklore. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/antirent_war_vignette

LIVESTOCK SHOW – 5 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Junior Livestock show at a BBQ and free ice cream social. Iroquois Farm Show Grounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/calendar/2017-07

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The summer music festival continues with ‘Breath and Hammer: Clarinet, Piano and Beyond” presented by clarinetist David Krakauer and pianist Kathleen Tagg. Tickets, $25 adults, $15 students. Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/krakauer_tagg/

