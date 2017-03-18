HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAR. 19

PROGRAM – 3 p.m. “Otsego County Hops – Our History, Our Future” with Al Bullard and Ian Porto. Village meeting room, Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

SENIOR PLAY – 2 p.m. “Miss Nelson is Missing.” Admission, $10 adults, $5 student/senior citizens. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown. Info, www.cooperstowncs.org

SUGARING EVENT – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Offers historical and contemporary maple sugaring demonstrations with a pancake breakfast and fun activities for the kid. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org/sos

CCAL MEETING – 1-4 p.m. The Center for Continuing Adult Learning will host their spring meeting where presentors will describe their upcoming courses. Members and those interested in membership are invited to attend. Otsego Grill, Morris Hall Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info, Alice Cannistra (607)432-2287 or the CCal office (607)441-7370 or email ccaloneonta@stny.rr.com

SEWING DAY – 1 p.m. Come sew feminine hygiene supplies for poverty stricken girls to stay in school. Bring your kits and sewing machines and donation of supplies. Unadilla First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St., Unadilla. Info, visit www.daysforgirls.org or email oneontany@daysforgirls.org or call (607)643-8209

LECTURE SERIES – 3 p.m. “A Look at Houses & Buildings in Hobart – then known as Waterville – 200 Years Ago, Circa 1817.” Hobart Community Center, Cornell Ave., Hobart. Info, www.hobartbookvillage.com/winter-respite-lecture-series—season-14.html

FILM – 7 p.m. Showing environmental film “Before the Flood” staring Leonardo Di Caprio as he travels the world to explore the effects of climate change. First United Presbyterian Church 25 Church St, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/3/19/-quot-before-the-flood-quot-flim-showing

