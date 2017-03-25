HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAR. 26

ART AUCTION – 1-4 p.m. Bid for artwork from the collection of Dorothy Caswell. Benefit for the Catskill Choral Society. Auction begins at 2 p.m. final bids at 3:30 p.m. Wine and hors d’ourves served by Dietz & Wall Wines. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.canoneonta.org

SUGARING-OFF SUNDAY – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Historical and contemporary maple sugaring demonstrations with a pancake breakfast and fun activities for kids. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org/sos

NATURE WALK – 2 p.m. Educator and naturalist George Steele leads a stroll to discover what animals have survived winter and which birds are present. SUNY Onoenta College Camp, 1 mile from the intersection of Bugbee Rd. and East St. Info, (607)436-3455

SUNY THEATER – 2 p.m. Student Theater Club production of “Eurydice.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

DANCING – 5-9 p.m. Round and Square Dance with the Dirt Road Express band by the Tri-County Dance & Social Club. Open to all age 18+. Oneonta Moose Club. 119 W Broadway, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/pages/Oneonta-Moose-Lodge/120062891416318

