HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAR. 5

SUGARING EVENT – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Offers historical and contemporary maple sugaring demonstrations with a pancake breakfast and fun activities for the kid. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org/sos

CALL TO ACTION – 4-5:45 p.m. Informative discussion about what’s next and getting involved locally. Hosted by Oneonta Democrats. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/oneontademocrats2018/

