HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOV. 26
Pet Pictures With Santa
Give the gift of Christmas to children in need. To participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program CLICK HERE!
VISIT SANTA – Noon-2 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Bring your four-legged friends for picture. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/
CHRISTMAS DISPLAY – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy Christmas decorations, music, refreshments with the Garden Club. Free, open to the public. Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library. Call 607-547-5648.
VISIT SANTA – 2-4 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/
BLUE SERVICES – 6 p.m. Christmas service for family and friends who have lost loved one due to suicide. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org