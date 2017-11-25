HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOV. 26

VISIT SANTA – Noon-2 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Bring your four-legged friends for picture. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

CHRISTMAS DISPLAY – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy Christmas decorations, music, refreshments with the Garden Club. Free, open to the public. Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library. Call 607-547-5648.

BLUE SERVICES – 6 p.m. Christmas service for family and friends who have lost loved one due to suicide. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

