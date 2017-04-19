HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 20

LECTURE – 7:30 p.m. Bruce Buckley series presents Robert Baron speaking on “Contemporary Resonances of Mid Century Cooperstown Public Folklore and Public History.” The Fenimore Art Museum Auditorium, Cooperstown. Info, Amanda Berman bermal72@oneonta.edu

TEEN SCENE – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Teens meet to discuss events that are important to them. This months meeting will have a Paint & Dip in which teens will paint a pattern with a twist of their own. Led by artist Diane Stensland. Reservations required. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, visit www.familyrn.org/news_events/event_calendar.html/event/2017/04/20/1492727400/teen-scene/153288 or contact Kristin Winn, info@familyrn.org or call (607)432-0001

CYBERMOBILE – 10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus. Info, www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

CYBERMOBILE – 10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford. Info, www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

CYBERMOBILE – 12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley. Info, www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

CYBERMOBILE – 1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. Info, www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CLIMATE LECTURE – 4:30 p.m. “Divesting from Fossil Fuel: An Example for the Village of Cooperstown”. Hunt Union, Red Dragon ballroom, SUNY Oneonta.

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Limited space, registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YOGA – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Improve flexibility, strengthen joints and bones with this yin yoga class. Evergreen Yoga, 256 State Highway 28, Bldg 3, Richfield Springs. Info, www.evergreenyogaforall.com

PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW OPENING – 6-8 p.m. A group show by students for students. The Old School Student Gallery, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. Info, theoldschoolstudentgallery@gmail.com

PROGRAM – 6-7 p.m. ‘The Butt Stops Here’ session to help people quit smoking. Free, includes a workbook and a supply of nicotine patches or gum. Registration preferred, will receive a 5 day pay to the Oneonta YMCA. Led by a facilitator with group support. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info/register, Sarah Buttice (607)431-5180 or email sarah.buttice@aofmh.org or visit www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

MIND BODY SPIRIT – 6 p.m. Mind Body Spirit Collective meeting. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

SCRAPIE WORKSHOP – 7-8:30 p.m. For anyone who owns or is interested in sheep. This informational meeting will cover the scrapie disease and the ear tag identification required to show or sell sheep in NY. Objective is to eliminate the disease. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Hwy. 16, Garrattsville. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/04/20/scrapie-disease-workshop

WRITERS SALON – 7:30-9 p.m. Opens with an open mic followed by a presentation from author of the month, Leslie Sharpe. Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.canoneonta.org/calendar/

THEATER – 8 p.m. “Peter and the Starcatcher” presented by SUNY Oneonta. Tells the backstory of JM Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’ as imagined by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Info, oneonta.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

