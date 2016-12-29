HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DEC. 29

ROPES COURSE TRIP – 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Students must have CSC + Shuttle Waiver on file. Sign up at Clark Sports Center front desk. See website for height limitations. Wonderworks, Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Dr., Syracuse. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/adventure/schedule-and-rules/index.php#outing-schedule

LIFEGAURD CLASS – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Recertification class. Members $132, public $185. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.oneontaymca.org

3-D PRINTING – 1:30-3 p.m. Make an appointment to Scan yourself. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.