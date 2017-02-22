HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEB. 23

KIDS HIKE – 10 a.m.-Noon. Jeff Handley leads a hike through “Winter Wonderland” at Riddell State Park to learn about the life of a forest in the past, present, and future. Free. Registration preferred. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out/ or call Jeff @ (607)547-4488

CIVIL RIGHTS DISCUSSION – 6-7 p.m. “Racial Profiling: A Panel Discussion,” hosted by the Black Student Alliance Interest Group. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, Harry Matthews Matthewsh@hartwick.edu

TOASTMASTERS – 6:15-7:30 p.m. Come practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

BOWLING – 9-11:30 a.m. Free Rock N’ Bowl. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-Noon 2 day workshop on effective parenting skills and family roles in everyday life. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, call the Family Service Association @(607)432-2870

OPEN GYM – 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

CLIMBING TRIP – 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Bring your own lunch and comfortable climbing clothes. Equipment will be provided. Must have a signed waiver. Cost, $5 member, $10 non-member. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/adventure/schedule-and-rules/index.php#outing-schedule

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gym floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

KIDS ZUMBA – 1-1:30 p.m. Grades K-3. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

PRESENTATION – 1-2 p.m. For those having trouble affording food, come learn the process of qualifying and enrolling in the NYS Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Space is limited, registration required. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.orgevents or call (607)267-4435 or email kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org

KIDS ZUMBA – 1:30-2 p.m. Grades 4-6. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

OPEN BOWLING – 3-5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRE-PUPPY PLACEMENT CLASS – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Class for prospective puppy raisers and sitters for the basic skills to raise and train a puppy for Guiding Eyes. Johnstone 201, Hartwick College. Info, Amy Blechman, blechmana@hartwick.edu

DECORATING – 6-7 p.m. Join Hillel to decorate your own wine glass/kiddish cup. 36 glasses available. Lots of art supplies. Butternut Valley Room, SUNY Oneonta. Info, https://oneonta.collegiatelink.net/organization/hillel/calendar/details/1219840

WORD THURSDAYS – 7 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month with poet Alan King who will read from his recent poetry collection after the Black History themed open mic. Bright Hill Community Library, 94 Chuch St., Treadwell. Info, www.brighthillpress.org or call (607)829-5055 or email wordthur@stny.rr.com

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Try out for the Orpheus Theater production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St, Cooperstown. Info, www.orpheustheatre.org

