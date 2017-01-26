HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JAN. 26

DISCUSSION – 7-8 p.m. Dinner and a Panel discussion “Know Your Rights.” Chesebro Room, Dewar Hall, Hartwick College, Harwick Dr., Oneonta. Info, www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-celebrates-king-jr-civil-rights-heritage-month/

CONFERENCE – 8:30-10 a.m. Local manufacturers and training providers meet to discuss goals to ensure there is a trained workforce in the county to meet employers needs. Reservation required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Info, Barbara Ann Heegan, President/CEO Otsego County Chamber of commerce, (607)432-4500 ext. 202 or email baheegan@otsegocc.com

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gymn floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ART RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. Meet the artist behind the exhibit titled “Celestial/Terrestrial” with a gallery talk by the artists at 6 p.m. Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, Fine Arts Gallery, 106 Fine Arts, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine pkwy, Oneonta. Info, www.oneonta.edu/academics/art/gallery/gallery.html

CANVAS & CORKS – 6 p.m. Pain and sip a beverage with artist Susan Jones Kenyon. Cost $75. The Otesaga, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Info, www.otesaga.com/events

OPEN HOUSE – 6-7:30 p.m. Oneonta Community Christian School invites the community to see the school and meet the educators. Oneonta Community Christian School, 158 River St., Oneonta. Info, www.occseagles.org

TOASTMASTERS – 6:15-7:30 p.m. Come practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

