HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 13

ONEONTA 5K – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support the Oneonta YMCA and historic Damaschke field in this race through downtown Oneonta. Runners can stay for the Oneonta Outlaw game at 7 p.m. Ends at Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9547

MUSIC AT THE MANSION – 6:30-8 p.m. Free monthly event features open mic for solo and small ensemble musicians followed by an intermission and then the featured performance by one-man-show, Fritz Henry. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.canoneonta.org/calendar/

LA LECHE NURSERY – 10 a.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Downstairs Nursery, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB – 5-7 p.m. Come to the very first meeting. Discuss “No More Heroes: Grassroots Challenges to the Savior Mentality” by Jordan Flaherty. The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Cooperstown. www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

GENTLE YOGA – 5-6:30 p.m. Practice with certified instructor, Tracy Verma. Welcoming all skill levels to learn the benefits of Gentle Yoga. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crotcheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. Huntington Park Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/calendar/

HISTORY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Karyl Tucker, Susan Ackerman, & the Pittsfield Historical Society present on Capturing/Collecting Oral Histories. Kinney Memorial Library, Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. www.facebook.com/OtsegoIsHistory/ or call Deb Mackenzie @ (607)293-6635 or Harriett Geywits @ (315)858-2575

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Poets Joe Elliot and Dorothy Friedman-August will read from their books and new works after the regular open mic. Bright Hill Literacy Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. Contact (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. The Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Presenting “Leatherstocking Jazz” at the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-concert-series/

CONVERSATIONS ON HOME – 7 p.m. Lecture and discussion exploring ideas about “home.” Topics include: what defines home, homeland?, How do we understand identity? And more. All sessions free. First Baptist Church, 19 Elm St., Cooperstown.

