HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 6

BENEFIT CONCERT – 7 p.m. 4-part Acappella group, Syncopation, sings Jazz, Spirituals, and Rock and Roll to give the audience a respite from daily stress. Free will offerings will benefit the roof repair and ongoing restoration of the Inn. The Major’s Inn, Gilbertsville. www.themajorsinn.com

YPN NETWORKING MIXER – 6-8 p.m. Meet young area professionals. Also feature a short presentation on identity theft, Diana (of the Delaware County Mentoring Program) discussing opportunities to mentor kids in Delaware county, and a talk with a new Otsego county small business owner. Attendance, free. Refreshments available for purchase. Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St., Oneonta. www.facebook.com/YoungProfessionalsNetworkYPN/

YARN CLUB – 6-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. Huntington Park Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/calendar/

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Presenting “Pieces of Driftwood” at the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-concert-series/

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Albany Dutchman. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

OPEN MIC – 7-9 p.m. Come to the mic and tell your best, worst and most disastrous “Summertime Misadventure” stories. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

CONVERSATIONS ON HOME – 7 p.m. “A Welcoming Shelter: Conversations About Home.” Lecture and discussion exploring ideas about “home.” Topics include: what defines home, homeland?, How do we understand identity? And more. All sessions free. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.