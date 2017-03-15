HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 16

SENIOR PLAY – 7-9 p.m. “Miss Nelson is Missing.” Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown. Info, www.cooperstowncs.org

PANEL DISCUSSION – 7-8 p.m. Intersectional Feminism. Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/student-affairs/intercultural-affairs/ or contact Matthews at matthewsh@hartwick.edu or call (607)431-4428

WRITERS SALON – 7:30-9 p.m. Opens with an open mic followed by a presentation from author of the month, Joseph Mish. Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.canoneonta.org/calendar/

JOB FAIR – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about the full and part time jobs that are now availble. Main Lobby, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

FARMERS CONFERENCE – 10 a.m. Otsego County farmers are invited to the planning committee for this years Family Farm Day. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Info, Lyn (607)547-8886 or email lyn@lynweir.com or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

BASIC COMPUTERS – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Intro. to email. Create your own account, and learn to send and receive emails. Registration, basic experience with a computer and mouse/trackpad, required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gym floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Space is limited. Registration required. the Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

TEEN SCENE – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church 401 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Info, www.familyrn.org

CHAMBER DINNER – 5:30-9 p.m. County Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Dinner. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, otsegocc.com

JOB FAIR – 6-9 p.m. Learn about the full and part time jobs that are now availble. Main Lobby, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

CANVAS & CORKS – 6 p.m. Pain and sip a beverage with artist Susan Jones Kenyon. Cost $75. The Otesaga, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Info, www.otesaga.com/events

MIND BODY SPIRIT – 6 p.m. Mind Body Spirit Collective meeting. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 p.m. A safe space where your can grieve for the loss of a family member and receive comfort and support while doing the same for others. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.tcfoneonta.org

