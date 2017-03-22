HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 23

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. The Red Dragon Reading series presents Author Helena Maria Viramontes reading her works followed by a book signing and reception. Free and open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info, www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp or call Ruth Carr @ (607)436-3446 or George hovis @ (607)436-2571

HISTORY RECEPTION – 4-6 p.m. Womens History Month Awards and Reception followed by a dinner discussion. Celebrating the contributions made by women to Hartwick Collge. Info, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/student-affairs/intercultural-affairs/ or contact Matthews at matthewsh@hartwick.edu or call (607)431-4428

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-noon. Two-day workshop for single parents, caregivers, co-parenters, and the children in their lives. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, Family Service Association, (607)432-2870.

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gym floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

SNAP INFO – 1-2 p.m. Learn how to qualify and enroll in NYS Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy food for your family when money is tight with Ron Rovetto. Space is limited. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego County, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info/register, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Limited, space, registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

TOASTMASTERS – 6:15-7:30 p.m. Come practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

3-D PRINTING – 6:30 p.m. Create an Easter Egg or an Easter basket using online platform Tinkercard. Participants will have the option to print their designs. Fee not more than $5, based on weight. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Come celebrate Women’s History month by reading up to 7 minutes of your own or others work inspired by Women’s impact on American History. Admission $3, free 18 and under. Bright Hill Community Library, 94 Church st., Treadwell. Info, www.brighthillpress.org

PUBLIC MEETING – 7 p.m. Commission on Community Relations/Human Rights. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., Oneonta. Info, City Clerk (607)432-6450

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Student Theater club production of “Eurydice.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

