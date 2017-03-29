HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 30

ORAL HISTORIES – 6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Graduate Program students Emily Pfeil and Kate Webber demonstrates the discussion of oral histories with residents of senior communities. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, Karen Cadwalader, LCSW @ (607)547-0600

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER – 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner to support the local Calcio United Soccer club based out of Fortin Park, Oneonta. 6th Ward Athletic Club, West Broadway, Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/calciounitedsoccerclub/

OPEN MIC – 7-9 p.m. Share your travel stories whether they be close to home or far and wide. The Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-noon. Two-day workshop for single parents, caregivers, co-parenters, and the children in their lives. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, Family Service Association, (607) 432-2870.

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gym floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Limited space, registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

