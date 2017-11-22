HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOV. 23
Turkey Trot For Hospice
THANKSGIVING
TURKEY TROT – 9-10:30 a.m. Run/Walk at 5K or 2.5K to start the holiday. Cost $30. Proceeds benefit Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care. Starts at The Oneonta Boys & Girls Club, 70 River St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6773 or visit thanksgivingday5kturkeytrotforhospice.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9965
DINNER – 2-5 p.m. Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/
COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events
JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events