HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DEC. 27



3-D PRINTING – 1:30-3 p.m. Make New Year Glasses in this workshop Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

CITY MEETING – 4 p.m. Meeting of the Operations, Planning and Evaluation Committee. Open to public. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., Oneonta. Info, City Clerk (607)432-6450

CITY MEETING – 5 p.m. Meeting of the Finance/HR Committee. Open to public. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., Oneonta. Info, City Clerk (607)432-6450



