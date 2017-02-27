HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEB. 28

CONSTITUTION EDUCATION – 7 p.m. The League of Women Voters will present a program on the NYS Constitutional Convention which voters have the option of calling for this fall. Moderated by Betsy Jay. Program is free and open to public. Village Meeting room, Cooperstown Village Library. Info, www.lwvny.org/programs-studies/con-con-edu.html

NARCAN TRAINING – 3-4 p.m. Free class to learn to administer narcan in an emergency. Receive certificate and free narcan kit upon completion. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

COMPUTER BASICS – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Learn the basics of computers. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Theater department production of “Colony Collapse.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.