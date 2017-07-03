HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 4

PARADE – 11 a.m. Celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence at the 103rd Springfield 4th of July parade. Followed by a party with live music, Brooks chicken bbq, 4th of July Quilt Show, a Revolutionary War display by the Fort Plain Museum, the Utica Zoomobile, a bounce house, games, raffles, and more. Free parking. Springfield Community Center, 137 Co. Rt. 29A, Springfield Center. wskg.org/event/springfield-4th-of-july-parade-and-celebration-2/

FREEDOM – Noon. Listen to Frederick Douglas’ famous “History is a Weapon” speech about what freedom means to a slave as performed by one of the Templeton Players. Followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Tavern Green at 1 p.m. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Independence-Day-July-4th-Celebration

COLOR RUN – 8 a.m.-Noon. Fun event for all fitness levels, ages, and backgrounds. No winners or official times. For everyone. Cost, $15-$25. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.coloroneontarun.com

GRAND REOPENING – 10 a.m. Celebrate the reopening of the restored Ice Cream Shop in Gilbert Block following the 4th of July Parade. 3 Commercial St., Gilbertsville. Call 783-2832 or 783-2820.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate with family friendly events like a kids fishing derby, frog-jumping contest, ice cream made on a steam-powered churn, mill demonstrations, music, BBQ, field games, and vendors. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. www.hanfordmills.org/july-4-news-release/ or call (607)278-5744 or e-mail info@hanfordmills.org

INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE – Noon. Parade down Main St. to Neahwa park, Oneonta. hometown4th.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – 1 p.m. Celebrate your freedoms with food, music, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Tavern Green. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Independence-Day-July-4th-Celebration

TOUR THE RED CABOOSE – 1-5 p.m. Stop by to see the historic Red Caboose as part of the Independence day celebrations. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.oneontahistory.org

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – 1-11 p.m. Features live music, fireworks (9:30 p.m.), food, music, arts and crafts, attraction, fun and games, and more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. hometown4th.com

CONCERT – 4 p.m. The Catskill Conservatory presents “A Quiet Concert for the Fourth.” To be followed by a Potluck Supper. The Dutch Windfall Barn, 2009 Clinton Rd., Cherry Valley. www.windfalldutchbarn.com

HOME GAME – 6 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 7 p.m. Easy Money Big Band to perform music from Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Sinatra, and more. Bandstand in the Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. richcooperstown.org/lakefront-concert-series/

INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Music with local rock and blues band, the Kenesaw Mountain Boys. Followed by a fireworks display. Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. wskg.org/event/springfield-4th-of-july-parade-and-celebration-2/

