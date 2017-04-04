HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

POETRY READING – 7 p.m. Reading by Jamaican poet Ishion Hutchinson. Author of 2 collections, “Far District” and “House of Lords and Commons.” Martha Daniel will open the event by reading her poem “On the Table.” Celebration room, Shineman Chapel Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, email David Lubell at lubelld@hartwick.edu

EGG DECORATING – 6:30 p.m. Pysanky, Ukranian egg decorating workshop using traditional materials and designs to create a folk patterned easter egg. Material fee, $5. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/#crafts

ART DISCUSSION – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join director of exhibitions Chris Rossi for this weeks Food for Thought discussion “50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons. Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition.” Registration required. Cost, $25 members, $30 non-members. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/lectures or call (607) 547-1461

SILENT WITNESS PROJECT – All Day. Life sized silhouettes will show the story of men, women, and children who have been impacted by domestic and dating violence to commemorate National Crimes Victims Week. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, www.ofoinc.org

BUSINESS WORKSHOP – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. “Smart Cities and Digital Society: Emerging Business Opportunities.” Includes Breakfast and Lunch. Registration required. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info/registration, Barbara Ann Heegan baheegan@otsegocc.com or call (607)432-4500 ext.207

P.A.L.S. – 9:30 a.m. Parents and their infants/toddlers are invited to play, read together, learn basic sign language, and play music. Every wednesday to 4/26. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford ave., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

SOIL HEALTH MEETING – 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Presenters will discuss cover crops, quality grazing to improve soil productivity, the transition from conventional tillage to limited or no till, and mobile soil lab demonstrations. A must attend for land owners, crop farmers, livestock owners, and any with an interest in improving the soil for the future. Includes lunch. Otsego County Meadows Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. RSVP by 4/1 (607)547-8337 ext. 4 or email weaverb@otsegosoilandwater.com

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

CAREER FAIR – 1-4 p.m. Holiday Inn Oneonta, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. Info, otsegocc.com

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GUITAR BASICS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to play guitar with John Arlet. Must have your own guitar. Space is limited. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info/reservation, (607)267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

PASTA DINNER – 5-7:30 p.m. All you can eat dinner to support area Catholic charities. Ticket, $10 adult, $5 children, free for children 5 and under. May be purchased any of the charities in Cobleskill, Oneonta, and Sidney. Holiday Inn, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. Info, charitiesccdos.org

YARN CLUB – 6:30-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and ages. Come learn a new skills and work on your current projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.