HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Poetry Reading
With Ishion Hutchinson
POETRY READING – 7 p.m. Reading by Jamaican poet Ishion Hutchinson. Author of 2 collections, “Far District” and “House of Lords and Commons.” Martha Daniel will open the event by reading her poem “On the Table.” Celebration room, Shineman Chapel Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, email David Lubell at lubelld@hartwick.edu
EGG DECORATING – 6:30 p.m. Pysanky, Ukranian egg decorating workshop using traditional materials and designs to create a folk patterned easter egg. Material fee, $5. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/#crafts
ART DISCUSSION – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join director of exhibitions Chris Rossi for this weeks Food for Thought discussion “50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons. Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition.” Registration required. Cost, $25 members, $30 non-members. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/lectures or call (607) 547-1461
SILENT WITNESS PROJECT – All Day. Life sized silhouettes will show the story of men, women, and children who have been impacted by domestic and dating violence to commemorate National Crimes Victims Week. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, www.ofoinc.org
BUSINESS WORKSHOP – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. “Smart Cities and Digital Society: Emerging Business Opportunities.” Includes Breakfast and Lunch. Registration required. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info/registration, Barbara Ann Heegan baheegan@otsegocc.com or call (607)432-4500 ext.207
P.A.L.S. – 9:30 a.m. Parents and their infants/toddlers are invited to play, read together, learn basic sign language, and play music. Every wednesday to 4/26. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford ave., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html
SOIL HEALTH MEETING – 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Presenters will discuss cover crops, quality grazing to improve soil productivity, the transition from conventional tillage to limited or no till, and mobile soil lab demonstrations. A must attend for land owners, crop farmers, livestock owners, and any with an interest in improving the soil for the future. Includes lunch. Otsego County Meadows Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. RSVP by 4/1 (607)547-8337 ext. 4 or email weaverb@otsegosoilandwater.com
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar
CAREER FAIR – 1-4 p.m. Holiday Inn Oneonta, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. Info, otsegocc.com
DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar
MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/
GUITAR BASICS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to play guitar with John Arlet. Must have your own guitar. Space is limited. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info/reservation, (607)267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events
PASTA DINNER – 5-7:30 p.m. All you can eat dinner to support area Catholic charities. Ticket, $10 adult, $5 children, free for children 5 and under. May be purchased any of the charities in Cobleskill, Oneonta, and Sidney. Holiday Inn, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. Info, charitiesccdos.org
YARN CLUB – 6:30-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and ages. Come learn a new skills and work on your current projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/
LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/