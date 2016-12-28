HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

LIFEGUARD CLASS – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Recertification class. Members $132, public $185. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.oneontaymca.org

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of Current Events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

SCRABBLE CLUB – 5-7:45 p.m. Huntington Memorial Library,62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

FILM SERIES – 5:45 p.m. “Swimming to Cambodia.” Includes a vegetarian meal and childcare. No charge. RSVP requested. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford St., Oneonta. Info @ uuso@uuso.org, (607)432-3491.

YARN CLUB – 6:30 p.m. For Knitters and Crocheters to learn and share skills and to work on winter projects. Registration preferred. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/adult-programs

