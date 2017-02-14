HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

MARKETING SEMINAR – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Winter Educational Seminar Series presents “The Power of E-mail Marketing.” Cost, $12 per person includes lunch. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/2/15/the-power-of-email-marketing

LECTURE SERIES – 6:30-8 p.m. Be Informed. Dan Sullivan, Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, presents “How you can make an impact using clean energy” on what clean energy is and how you and your municipality can get involved in programs to have a positive impact on the changing climate. Free. Registration preferred. Mohican Farm, 7195 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. Info, http://occainfo.org/calendar/mohican-farm-lecture-series-can-make-impact-using-clean-energy/ or call Jeff O’Handley (607)282-4087

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Winter Wednesday’s film series showing of “Juno.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

WORKSHOP – 1-3 p.m. Guest speaker Richard Giles, Delaware county and proprietor of Lucky Dog Good Hub in Hamden, presents on the opportunities offered by the Lucky Dog and the logistics behind his Food Hub. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand St., Cobleskill. Info, cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/02/13/producing-for-the-hub-workshop or call (518)234-4303

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DISASTER UNIVERSITY – 4:30-8:30 p.m. The Red Cross holds a training course for disaster relief. Home fires to hurricanes, learn how you can aid your community in times of their greatest need. Registration preferred, walk-ins welcome. Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Info, Taylor Fanelli at (315)733-4666 or email taylor.fanelli@redcross.org.

YARN CLUB – 6:30-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and ages. Come learn a new skills and work on your current projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

