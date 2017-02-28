HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAR. 1

MUSEUM REOPENING – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The A.J. Read Science Discovery Center reopens to the public featuring new exhibits and activities for all ages. SUNY Oneonta. Info, www.oneonta.edu/sdc/or email douglas.reilly@oneonta.edu

GUITAR BASICS – 5-7 p.m. Free workshop with instructor John Arlet to learn to play guitar. Bring your own instrument. Space is limited. Registration required. The Library Room at The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Theater department production of “Colony Collapse.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

BOARD MEETING – 10 a.m. The board of directors of the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, Inc. 221 S. Warren St., Suite 300, Syracuse. Info, Maria Gregorka maria.gregorka@lasmny.org or call (315)793-7057

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SOUP TO GO – 4-5 p.m. Try a new soup every week. Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, Nancy Garrison (607)432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 6-8 p.m. 2 day workshop on effective parenting skills and family roles in everyday life. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, call the Family Service Association @(607)432-2870

CPR/AED COURSE – 6-9:30 p.m. Red Cross Professional Rescuer re-certification first aid course. Members $45, Public $55. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. www.oneontaymca.org/

YARN CLUB – 6:30-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and ages. Come learn a new skills and work on your current projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Winter Wednesday’s film series showing of “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

BOE MEETING – 7-8 p.m. Cooperstown High school LMC. Info, www.cooperstowncs.org/calendar/

CHURCH SERVICE – 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with a Lenten Labyrinth. Includes readings, prayers, hymns, and George Lesh on the classical guitar. Red Door Church, corner of Main St. & Walling Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/ or call (607)432-7520

