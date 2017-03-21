HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAR. 22

CLUBHOUSE PROJECT – 6-8 p.m. Teens 12-17 welcome for a night of fun friends, giveaways and free food. Meet new people and enjoy a substance-free night. The discussion this time will be on “Adulting.” Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Info, www.facebook.com/ClubhouseProject/ or call (607)432-0001 or email Blake at bstensland@familyrn.org

FAMILY NIGHT – 6-7:30 p.m. A special night of reading fun for elementary school children and their families. Cooperstown Village Library. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 6-8 p.m. 2 day workshop for single parents, caregivers, co-parenters, and the children in their lives. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, Family Service Association, (607) 432-2870.

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

WELL SPENT WEDNESDAY – 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Help protect the counties environment. Mention that you are supporting Otsego County Conservation Association and have 15% of your bill donated to them. Alex’s Bistro, 149 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FCAHS MEETING – 7 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Fly Creek Methodist Church, 811 Cty. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Info, fcahs.org

