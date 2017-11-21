HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

3-D TINKERING – 10 a.m. Create a 3D printable holiday ornament. For ages 8+, adults welcome. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/3d-design-tinkering-tuesday-holiday-ornament-registration-39669498538

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

TRAP SHOOT – 1 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 25’s. Cost $3 per 25. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

TRAP SHOOT – 6 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 5’s. Cost $1 per 5. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

