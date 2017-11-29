‘Happy Christmas!’ Calendar Begins In This Week’s Papers

By:  11/29/2017  2:20 pm
Lots of news, from former Oneonta Mayor Kim Muller’s prospective elevation to county Democratic chair to folk artist Lavern Kelley’s entry into the Library of Congress. But this edition also marks the beginning of this year’s “Happy Christmas” calendar – with 53 (count ’em, 53) holiday-related events listed in the next 10 days. Get in the spirit of the season, and here’s home. Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal will be on newsstands this afternoon around the county.
