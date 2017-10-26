Harold L. Haycock, 81; Career Spanned Studebakers To Fords

PITTSFIELD – Harold L Haycock Jr, 81, of Pittsfield, whose career in auto sales and repair took him from Studebakers in New Jersey to Fords in Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in Norwich.

Harold was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Butler, N.J., the son of the late Harold L. Haycock Sr. and Sarah DuVall Haycock. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his wife Elinor “Ellie” Haycock, and a grandson Brian Dedio.

In 1953, Harold began a long career in automobile repair and sales. It took him from a Studebaker dealership in Riverdale N.J., to Kochka Ford in Butler N.J. in 1961, and to Smith Ford in Cooperstown in 1969.

In the late 70s, Harold worked for Stevens Pontiac until their closure, which prompted him to open Wharton Valley Auto Repair in Burlington Flats. In the mid 1980s, he also worked as a service manager with Nichols & Odbert Motors in Cooperstown. Harold then moved to the sales floor Smith Ford, where he worked until his retirement.

Even in retirement, he continued to work parttime, selling cars with Bush Motors in Hartwick three days a week.

Harold was also a talented musician, playing guitar, trumpet and sousaphone in Haycock’s Municipal Band in New Jersey.

On Aug. 16, 1969, Harold married Elinor “Ellie” VanHorn in Indian Lake. He and Ellie enjoyed hiking the Adirondacks, and collecting classic cars, including his favorite Packard. He was a member of The Wanderers classic car club, and the Lightwalker Baptist Church in Morris.

Harold is survived by his children Linda (Robert) Dedio, Kenneth (Janice) Gray, Billy (Lori) Gray, Harold (Kristine) Haycock III, and Beth (Donald) Stringham Jr., his grandchildren Lisa Tedeschi, Holly (Dan) Fuller, Tabytha (Adam) Gray, James Haycock, Sarah Haycock, Marisa Haycock, Liz Adams, Dana (Justin) Rous, and Emily Stringham, great grandchildren Austin, Allie, Jaiden, and Jax.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Light Walkers Baptist Church 193 County Highway 49 Morris, with Rev. Timothy Miller, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Burlington Flats Cemetery.

Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Delker & Terry Funeral Home, Edmeston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Light Walkers Baptist Church in memory of Harold. Arrangements are by NYS Licensed Funeral Director David Delker at Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston. To send condolences visit www.Delkerterryfuneralhome.co or on Facebook at Delker & Terry Funeral Home.

