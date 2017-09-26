Harry McManus, 87; NYSEG Lineman, Local Masonic Leader

FLY CREEK – Harry Noel McManus, 87, a 31-year NYSEG lineman before his retirement and past master of the local Masonic lodge, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 24, 2017, at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin.

He was born Sept. 18, 1930, at Bassett Hospital, the youngest of nine children of Harry L. and Mable E. (Grover) McManus.

After graduating from Cooperstown High School, Class of 1949, Harry served in the National Guard for seven years. During this time, he met Elizabeth Jane Hathaway while she was attending the SUNY Oneonta. They were united in marriage on April 12, 1952, in a ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown.

For 31 years he was employed as an electric lineman for NYSEG, working first out of Margaretville and later Cooperstown.

Harry was a 45-year member and past master of Otsego Lodge No. 138, Free & Accepted Masons, and was also a long-time member of the Fly Creek United Methodist Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting – especially grouse – and was a long-time member of the Cooperstown Sportsmen’s Association and the Richfield Sportsmen’s Club. Throughout his life, he always found sustenance by spending time outdoors walking in the woods with his dog(s) and appreciating plant and animal life. He was and always will be one with nature.

Harry is survived by one daughter, Carol E. McManus (Mary Wake) of Milford; one son, Neal S. McManus (Shirleen Barnes) of Sharon Springs; three grandchildren, Jonathan McManus, Michael McManus (Mary Doherty) and Shannon McManus; two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth McManus, who died April 27, 2013, and all his siblings, Harold P. McManus, James Grover McManus, Donald McManus, Mildred Elizabeth Sponenburgh, Edith Wickham, Isobel A. Wiltse, Doris M. Truax and Arlene Bailey.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kurt Funke, former pastor of the Gilbertsville Baptist Church, officiating.

As part of the services Monday morning at the funeral home, a Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted for Worshipful Brother McManus by Brothers of Otsego Lodge No. 138, F. & A.M.

Following the services at the funeral home, interment will follow in the McManus Family Plot in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Fly Creek.

The McManus family respectfully requests that flowers not be sent. As an alternative, please consider a memorial donation to a local animal shelter or the Alzheimer’s Association, Leatherstocking Region Office, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 2, Cooperstown, NY, or Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County, 21 Hayes Street, Norwich, NY 13815.

The McManus family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to everyone at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin and Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County for the kind, considerate and understanding care provided to Harry.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

