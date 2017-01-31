Hartwick Again To Host

Brewers’ Winter Meeting

100 Due On Oyaron Hill This Weekend

ONEONTA – Hartwick College’S Center for Craft Food & Beverage will again host the Farmer Brewer Winter Weekend conference, this weekend, co-sponsored by Otsego Now and the Craft Maltsters Guild.

More than 100 farmers, brewers, and maltsters from across the country will attend the two-day conference to explore the science behind their craft from “grain to glass,” and discuss the opportunities and challenges of working with local ingredients to make great beer. Last year’s conference was an immediate sell-out.

This year’s theme is “Everything in Modification,” a nod to the biochemistry of the malting process, a key step in the transformation of grain to glass.

“We are excited to welcome the industry back to campus for Farmer Brewer Weekend,” said the center’s director, Aaron MacLeod, who is again hosting the event. “This year we have expanded the curriculum, offering courses on a wider variety of the key issues and topics effecting our industry, and even additional opportunities to sample products.”

Guest speakers will include malting and grain scientists, as well as leading malting and brewing professionals. They will represent an array of national and international industry organizations, including the French Institute of Malting and Brewing, Cornell University, North Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, Brewer’s Association (BA), Briess Malt & Ingredients, and Bell’s Brewery.

Workshops will cover topics such as “Principles and Practices of Floor Malting,” “Craft Malt and the Craft Beer Supply Chain,” and “Winter Barley Breeding and Production Research.”

Andrea Stanley, North American Craft Maltsters Guild board president, said, “It’s an opportunity for our members to be on the cutting edge of malt science and research. Farmers, brewers, and maltsters come together for an immersive weekend of learning and walk away with a more holistic view of brewing.”

Throughout the weekend, beers featuring local ingredients will be tasted. A highlight of the weekend will be a four-course beer-pairing dinner on Saturday evening featuring a field-to-table menu.

“The food and beverage opportunities in the Mohawk Valley and Upstate NY are limitless,” said Otsego Now CEO Sandy Mathes. “The educational value of the upcoming Farmer Brewer Weekend cannot be overstated, and will continue to drive innovative approaches to the production of value added products. All of this connects nicely to our eagerly anticipated Mohawk Valley Food and Beverage Innovation Center in Oneonta, and the continued leadership of Hartwick College.”

The Hartwick College Center for Craft Food & Beverage is funded in part by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and an incentive from Empire State Development Corporation through New York State’s Consolidated Funding Application process.

For more information on the Farmer Brewer conference, visit the event website.

For more information on the Hartwick College Center for Craft Food & Beverage, visit its webpage, or contact MacLeod at 607-431-4232 or macleoda@hartwick.edu. Additional information on the event co-sponsors can be found at the Otsego Now and Craft Maltster’s Guild webpages.

