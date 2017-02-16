Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Hartwick Hosts Guest Artists In New Gallery Show Hartwick Hosts Guest Artists In New Gallery Show 02/16/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Hartwick Hosts Guest Artists In New Gallery Show At an opening this afternoon, Hartwick students Arantza Orengo, Gabriella Davila and Hali VanValkenburg look at a 3-dimensional cast paper and woodcut work by artist Stewart Nachmias who shares a show with artist Gloria Garfinkle at the Foreman Gallery at the Anderson Center For The Arts at Hartwick College. The Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., other times by appointment. The show runs through March 22nd. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related