Hartwick Hosts Guest Artists In New Gallery Show

02/16/2017
At an opening this afternoon, Hartwick students Arantza Orengo, Gabriella Davila and Hali VanValkenburg look at a 3-dimensional cast paper and woodcut work by artist Stewart Nachmias who shares a show with artist Gloria Garfinkle at the Foreman Gallery at the Anderson Center For The Arts at Hartwick College. The Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., other times by appointment. The show runs through March 22nd. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
