By: Libby Cudmore  09/11/2018  1:45 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire

Hartwick Student Arrested For Breaking OPT Door

 09/11/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

College Student Charged

For Breaking OPT Door

Dave Hotaling, OPT transportation director, examines the shattered glass of the bus station door window. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
Ellis Hancox

ONEONTA – A Hartwick College student was arrested after allegedly kicking and breaking the glass door of the Oneonta Public Transit offices over Labor Day weekend, Police Chief Doug Brenner said today.

Ellis Hancox, 20, was arrested by Oneonta Police after surveillance footage from the OPT showed him trying to board the Hillside Commons bus at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, before turning away from the bus and allegedly kicking the glass door, causing damage to the bottom glass panel, Brenner said.

Oneonta Police matched surveillance footage from the OPT to Hancox’s Hartwick College ID card and arrested him on Wednesday, Sept. 5. He was charged with Criminal Mischief in the third degree, a felony.

