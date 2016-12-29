HOLIDAY TRADITION STRONG

Hawkeye Boys, Girls Win

At Dick White Tournament

By EMILY MURPHY • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Hawkeye boys’ and girls’ teams emerged victorious last evening as the Dick White Tournament, an annual Christmas vacation highlight reached its conclusion.

The boys beat the Cobleskill Richmondville Bulldogs 74-62 in the tournament finals; the Lady Hawkeyes beat the Sidney Lady Warriors 62-32. The Hawkeyes’ high scorers were Megan Perrino with 16, and Jack Lambert with 23.

The boys started the night weak but as the game progressed, they definitely made up for it. The boys had done well so far in the annual Dick White Holiday Tournament and finished well also.

Top scorer Lambert, a sophomore, completed the game with only one foul. Lambert tally was followed by Christian Alexander with 17 points and Tyler Bertram with 13.

Lambert had quite the night, getting named All-Star with his teammate and friend, Bertram, as the tournament MVP.

The Lady Hawkeyes started their game with a basket by co-captain Julietta Ford. This is the first year that the annual Dick White Tournament has allowed both the boys and girls teams to compete and after the Lady Hawkeyes’ success it’s doubtful that they’ll regret that decision.

Perrino also scored back-to-back baskets in the first half, and her 16-point total was followed closely by Piper Seamon with 13 and Julietta Ford with 10.

Kate Trosset, who scored a varsity high of 18 points on Tuesday night, finished the tournament on the All-Star team with Julietta Ford, whose birthday happened to be Wednesday, as the tournament MVP.

